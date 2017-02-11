Alex McLeish being considered for Rangers manager position

The former Scotland boss is one of the candidates being considered by the Ibrox club.

Candidates: The 58-year-old could make a return to Rangers. SNS Group

Alex McLeish is one of the candidates being considered by Rangers as they search for Mark Warburton's replacement.

Warburton's departure from the Ibrox club was announced on Friday evening, with assistant manager David Weir and head of recruitment Frank McParland also leaving the club.

McLeish, who enjoyed a successful five years at the club in his previous spell, is currently out of work having lasted just two months as manager of Egyptian club Zamalek last year.

However, it is understood 58-year-old has yet to be approached by Rangers for discussions.

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson held a meeting with players on Saturday morning to explain the sequence of events that led to Warburton's departure.

Under-20s coach Graeme Murty will take charge of the first team for Sunday's Scottish Cup fifth round tie against Greenock Morton.