Rodgers says Celtic will get even better before season ends

The runaway Premiership leaders thumped Inverness CT 6-0 in the Scottish Cup.

Progress: Celtic moved into the Scottish Cup quarter-finals. SNS Group

Brendan Rodgers claimed his Celtic side will get even better before the season is out after dismantling Inverness CT in the Scottish Cup fifth round.

The runaway Scottish Premiership leaders moved into the quarter-finals of the competition with a 6-0 thumping of the Highland side, with Moussa Dembele netting a hat-trick in the win.

Celtic are now fancied to complete a treble of trophy wins, but Rodgers says that despite the standard of his team's recent displays the best is yet to come from the Hoops.

Rodgers said of his players: "Their attitude was first class, firstly how quickly they regain the ball, it doesn't give the opponent any time to make any sequences of passes. And in my study of Inverness, they actually have some good technical players that can move the ball, but we never gave them an opportunity to do that.

"So defensively we were very strong, our pressing was excellent. And our attacking play was fantastic.

"I thought the two wingers were outstanding. Scotty Sinclair will be devastated he hasn't scored but you see an example at the end of how robust he is. He challenges with the boy [David] Raven and Raven bounces off him.

"He still has the power and strength to go again and he squares it and we end up getting a goal. Scotty and James were brilliant, both of them will be disappointed they haven't scored but real big contribution.

"Moussa will get goals. I'm pleased for him. There are other elements of his game that we work on in training that I see improving: how he receives it, his touch to move away into space is getting better.

"The captain was brilliant again in his pressing. The goal he scores, I think he was dumped on the floor a bit earlier in the move but he gets himself up there and gets his goal with a great finish.

"It was a very, very good team performance and I just feel we will get better as the season goes on."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.