Hearts and Hibs fail to find breakthrough in derby stalemate

PA

Isma Goncalves spurned the best chance of the match in the Scottish Cup fifth round.

Stalemate: Neither side could find the breakthrough in the derby.
Stalemate: Neither side could find the breakthrough in the derby. SNS Group

Hearts striker Esmael Goncalves wasted the best chance to clinch victory for Hearts over Hibernian as the Edinburgh derby ended goalless.

The Portuguese marksman had an effort saved by Hibs goalkeeper Ofir Marciano after just three minutes in this fiercely competitive Scottish Cup fifth-round tie at Tynecastle.

Goalscoring opportunities were at a premium thereafter in a physical battle that was not short of effort, and the sides must now do it all again in the replay at Easter Road on February 22.

The teams were still sizing each other up when Goncalves broke free after three minutes. Lennard Sowah's pass inside was picked up on the run by Goncalves, but after darting into the box the marksman's close-range effort was kept out by the onrushing Marciano.

The game started at breakneck speed as expected and referee Willie Collum showed common sense in keeping his cards in his pockets by having words with Hibs midfielder Marvin Bartley and Hearts playmaker Malaury Martin over separate fouls.

Hibs started to settle and created their first chance after 10 minutes but Grant Holt headed well wide from close range from a Lewis Stevenson cross.

The experienced marksman then looked like the favourite to get on the end of a teasing low pass into the six-yard box from James Keatings but Tasos Avlonitis made a timely interception.

Hibs defender Darren McGregor became the first player to be cautioned for a blatant body check on Don Cowie but the Hearts captain was able to continue following lengthy treatment.

With no support, Hibs striker Jason Cummings did well to create room for himself eight minutes before the break after taking down Fraser Fyvie's clearance but his tame right-footed shot was easily collected by Hearts goalkeeper Jack Hamilton.

Hearts then breathed a huge sigh of relief before the break as they survived a Hibs attack. Holt found Cummings in the box following a powerful run and the striker whipped in a left-footed shot which was parried by Hamilton. The rebound bounced up and hit Holt but Hamilton was able to gather the loose ball.

Hearts brought on Bjorn Johnsen at half-time for Martin and the American had a close-range shot parried by Marciano.

The game was more open in the second half with both sides fancying their chances of finding a winner. Hibs striker Holt and substitute Liam Fontaine headed wide from separate Keatings corners as both sides struggled to conjure up any opportunities.

Cummings was again the outlet for Hibs as the marksman dug out a teasing pass across the face of goal but team-mate Holt could only fire wide after sliding in.

At the other end, Hearts had penalty claims waved away after a Jamie Walker shot appeared to strike the hand of Fontaine but the scores ended level to set up a replay.

