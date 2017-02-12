Alex McLeish: Rangers job would be hard to turn down

The 58-year-old is one of the candidates being considered to replace Mark Warburton.

Candidate: Alex McLeish would find a Rangers return tough to turn down. SNS Group

Alex McLeish admits it would be hard to turn down Rangers were they to offer him the vacant manager's position.

Mark Warburton's departure from the Ibrox club was announced on Friday evening, with assistant manager David Weir and head of recruitment Frank McParland also leaving the club.

McLeish, who is currently out of work, is one of the candidates being considered as Warburton's replacement, but confirmed that no approach has made by Rangers for his services.

"You never know," he said on Sky Sports as a studio guest for the Scottish Cup fifth round tie between Rangers and Greenock Morton. "Obviously there's a lot of speculation, but at the moment there's nothing that I can update you on.

"Listen, I'm a Rangers man so you have to keep that in consideration. When you get asked to come to a club like Rangers then it's for sure a hard decision to turn that down.

"If they come and they want to speak to me then I can only take it from there. I can't come out and say I definitely want this job. I need to wait and see if Rangers would want me first."