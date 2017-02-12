Lennon feels Hibs may have edge in Edinburgh derby replay

The two rivals will do it all again after a goalless draw in the Scottish Cup fifth round.

Advantage: The Hibs boss fancies his team to pull off a win. SNS Group

Neil Lennon feels his Hibernian side might have the edge in the Scottish Cup replay against rivals Hearts.

Neither side could find the breakthrough in the fifth round tie at Tynecastle, with the goalless draw meaning Hibs will host Hearts in the replay at Easter Road on February 22.

The Scottish Championship side had the better of the first half, before an even second half, and Lennon believes home advantage might be a factor in the replay.

Lennon said: "I am very pleased with my team and to come here and play like that against a Hearts side who were rampant in their previous two games says a lot about our team.

"There is nothing between the teams and now we're taking them to Easter Road.

"We might have a slight advantage because we are at home. You would have to ask the bookies if we are the favourites for the replay.

"Hearts are a team that are fourth in the Premiership and we are in the Championship and I was very impressed with what I saw from my boys.

"I enjoyed my first taste of the Edinburgh derby and I thoroughly enjoyed it.

"I know what it means to both sets of supporters. It is not the Glasgow derby but it is an excellent derby and I felt quite relaxed during the game.

"The most important thing is how my team performed under the circumstances and we played very well."