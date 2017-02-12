Celtic and Rangers handed home ties in Scottish Cup quarters

Celtic will face St Mirren, with Rangers drawn to face Dunfermline in the final eight.

Final eight: Celtic and Rangers will both play at home. SNS Group

Celtic and Rangers were both handed home ties as the final eight of the Scottish Cup learned their quarter-final fate.

Brendan Rodgers' Scottish Premiership table-toppers will host Scottish Championship strugglers St Mirren, with manager-less Rangers up against either Hamilton Accies or Dunfermline Athletic.

Derek McInnes' Aberdeen side were drawn against Partick Thistle following their dramatic late win over Ross County in the fifth round on Saturday, with the Jags seeing off St Johnstone.

And one of either Hibernian or Hearts will face either Clyde or Ayr United at home, with both sides of that particular draw subject to replay results.

The Scottish Cup quarter-final ties will take place on 4 March and 5 March.

Scottish Cup quarter-final draw