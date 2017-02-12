  • STV
Murty: I had world telling me which Rangers team to pick

STV

The Rangers interim manager took the team for the win over Greenock Morton.

Graeme Murty explained how he had "the world" telling him which Rangers team to pick for the Scottish Cup win over Morton following the dramatic departure of Mark Warburton.

The Gers Under-20s coach took charge for the fifth round tie on Sunday, with the hosts securing their place in the final eight of the competition with a 2-1 win.

Murty unsuccessfully tried to call Warburton before the match, but explained how he wasn't short of advice ahead of his first game as interim manager.

Murty, who was at the Glasgow Warriors rugby game on Friday night when he got the call to go to Ibrox, said of his first experience of picking a Rangers first team: "It was difficult because I had the world telling me what to do.

"I had quite a few people on Twitter telling me what team to pick. I had every person in my phone book telling me I have to do this and do that.

"In the end I had to go with what I thought. Picking it was difficult but telling the players who were not involved was even harder. I thought I should do that face to face and give them the respect they deserve, so I did and the result is what you saw.

"It was a bit of a whirlwind really. I will take some time tonight to decompress and relax and possibly have a glass of wine and get my thoughts sorted out but I have to say I stood on the sidelines and thoroughly enjoyed watching the team play.

"I am just busy sorting out my head. I thoroughly enjoyed it. Does it drive me in a way for the future? I have no idea. I will sort my thoughts out later."

Murty will try again to call Warburton to thank him for bringing him to Ibrox.

He said: "I wanted to basically thank him because he was on my interview panel and he has been very open, inclusive and welcoming to me since I have been at the club.

"So I tried to have a chat to him - but he hasn't taken my calls yet. But I will definitely try to get in touch with him."

