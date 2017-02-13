Football Talk: Gunning body check, Skywalker's an Airdrie fan

Your daily round up of what's happening in Scotland and beyond.

Horror challenge: Gavin Gunning is no longer even attempting to play football. SNS

There are strange things to wake up to a Monday morning but not many of them rank higher than Luke Skywalker holding an Airdrie strip.

Last week we had Ricky Gervais and this week Mark Hamill joins the list of celebrity Diamonds.

It's all in the name of charity, but still, what a bizarre way to start the week.

And yes the weekend may be over but this is when the real weekend highlights start to come to the fore.

We have the goals on a Saturday and Sunday night but slowly the best of the rest filters through on social media and you get gems from games you'd never normally watch.

Take Grimsby Town for example.

Former Dundee United defender Gavin Gunning - who let's not forget, walked off the pitch with the ball in his hand in a huff one day - is catching everyone's attention once again.

And no, it's still not for a good reason. Take a look at his horror body check in our social media section below.

In news, Alex McLeish is after the Rangers job, James Forrest is loving life at Celtic and Neil Lennon believes Hibs will have an advantage in the Scottish Cup replay against Hearts.

