Waghorn: Selection uncertainty tough for Rangers players

Campaign has been difficult after being in and out of the side under Mark Warburton, says striker.

Martyn Waghorn believes uncertainty over Mark Warburton's team selection has contributed to Rangers underperforming this season.

Waghorn hit the winner to ensure Rangers progressed to the last eight of the Scottish Cup less than 48 hours after Warburton's hasty and controversial Ibrox exit.

The striker has endured a difficult second campaign at Ibrox, hitting 11 goals in 25 appearances despite being in and out of the starting XI.

Asked if he felt the team had failed to meet expectations and why he felt that was, Waghorn replied: "You could say so. It's been a difficult one. People don't know if they are playing, they are in and out.

"There has been a lot of uncertainty at times. But you are playing for a big club and people are not going to deliver that on a plate.

"You have to go out and work for it. Other players and I have been in and out but it's important you do your job when you are called upon.

"It's been difficult for a number of players and a number of different reasons but it is by now and it is time to move on."