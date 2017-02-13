Killie fans to hold Michael Johnston protest during Dons clash

Supporters are being urged to turn their backs in the 18th minute of the Premiership match.

A Kilmarnock fans' group has called on supporters to protest against former chairman Michael Johnston during this weekend's Premiership clash with Aberdeen.

The Kilmarnock FC Supporters Association (KFCSA) want fans to turn their back on the match during the 18th minute after a petition calling for Johnston's removal from the board received no response.

Johnston's fellow directors Billy Bowie and John Kiltie received the petition, which contained almost 3000 signatures, in person ahead of December's home clash with Inverness CT.

The protest, which is taking place in the 18th minute due to Kilmarnock being formed in 1869, is the latest in the long-running dispute over Johnston's continued involvement in the Ayrshire side.

In October, the club's shirt sponsor QTS indicated it would withdraw their financial support should Johnston, who remains company secretary, remain on the board.

Now the KFCSA has called for fans to support their protest ahead of Sunday's televised clash at Rugby Park.

A statement read: "It is now almost two months since the KFCSA committee handed over a petition containing almost 3000 signatures to club directors Billy Bowie and John Kiltie - the petition sought the removal of former chairman Michael Johnston from the club board.

"Unfortunately, and sadly, the KFCSA committee now has to advise that, basically, there has been no response whatsoever from the club board to the petition.

"Accordingly, KFCSA is now asking all fans to show solidarity and, simply, turn their back on the board."

It added: "In the 18th minute of the game against Aberdeen at Rugby Park on February 19, the fans should stand up, turn their backs and sing to show their solidarity and also their annoyance at the board apparently turning their backs and ignoring the petition.

"It is hoped that all Killie fans will support this simple gesture."