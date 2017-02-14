Football Talk: De Boer makes Rangers wait, Stokes to Poland

Your daily round up of what's happening in Scotland and beyond.

Frank de Boer was in Scotland for Champions League action in 2015. SNS

It may be Valentine's Day but not everyone is feeling loved up in Scottish football.

Rangers are feeling a bit lonely without a manager to cuddle up with and it's not clear yet who will capture their heart next.

Yesterday Alex McLeish was talk of the town as he touted himself to rekindle their old relationship. Today another name is in the frame to do just the same - Frank de Boer.

His brother Ronald, however, says he will not entertain the notion until the summer.

Derek McInnes is another old flame being linked with the role but he's being advised not to go down memory lane by Willie Miller.

Love is definitely in the air elsewhere though.

Down south Michail Antonio wins Valentine's Day with his new Umbro advert. That's definitely worth two minutes of your time.

And Pep Guardiola wins the heartwarming gesture award for going straight to Harry Arter at full time last night. Following the stillbirth of Arter and his fiancee Rachel's daughter in December 2015 the manager was wishing him well for the upcoming birth of their next child.

