Harry Arter thanks Pep Guardiola for 'unbelievable touch'

Bournemouth midfielder thanked the Man City boss for his kind words.

Harry Arter and his partner's first child was stillborn. PA

Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter has thanked Pep Guardiola for an "unbelievable touch" after the Manchester City manager wished the player all the best ahead of the birth of his child which is due next week.

Arter and has his partner Rachel suffered tragedy in December 2015 when their first child, Renee, was stillborn.

Guardiola made a beeline for the Bournemouth star at full-time of City's win at the Vitality Stadium in order to speak with the player, a conversation picked up by the cameras.