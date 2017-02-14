Harry Arter thanks Pep Guardiola for 'unbelievable touch'
Bournemouth midfielder thanked the Man City boss for his kind words.
Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter has thanked Pep Guardiola for an "unbelievable touch" after the Manchester City manager wished the player all the best ahead of the birth of his child which is due next week.
Arter and has his partner Rachel suffered tragedy in December 2015 when their first child, Renee, was stillborn.
Guardiola made a beeline for the Bournemouth star at full-time of City's win at the Vitality Stadium in order to speak with the player, a conversation picked up by the cameras.
He offered his best wishes for me and my partner this week, which was an unbelievable touch. He is someone I have a massive amount of respect for. I watched his Barcelona teams - and look at his Manchester City side tonight. For me, he is the best manager in the world. I don’t think there’s anybody close to him and what he has achieved. For him to offer that to me, I respected it and accepted it with a smile on my face.Harry Arter speaking to the Daily Echo