McGhee: Premiership bosses deserve to be on Rangers shortlist

The Motherwell manager says Derek McInnes and Tommy Wright should be considered for the Ibrox post.

Mark McGhee: Motherwell boss is a fan of Derek McInnes. SNS

Motherwell manager Mark McGhee believes Premiership colleagues Derek McInnes and Tommy Wright deserve to be in contention for the Rangers job.

The Scotland assistant insists promoting from within would help coaching in the country.

Aberdeen boss McInnes has been linked with the Ibrox hot seat in the wake of Mark Warburton's controversial departure after leading the Dons to second spot in each of the last two seasons.

St Johnstone manager Wright, who claimed the Scottish Cup in 2014 as well as consistent qualification for European competition, said he was flattered to be linked to the post.

Ahead of Motherwell's rearranged game against Aberdeen, former Dons star McGhee expressed his admiration for McInnes' work at Pittodrie and said Premiership coaches should be in line for a shot at one of the country's biggest roles.

He said: "Having been at that club (Aberdeen) and knowing how difficult a club it is to manage, I think he (McInnes) has done a brilliant job.

"I see Tommy Wright linked with it and equally with the resources he has done a brilliant job. I'd love to see one of these guys get the opportunity.

"We all do these courses, pro licences and we all work hard with the resources we have and it's good when these guys get that recognition."

In the wake of Warburton's exit, reports have suggested Rangers may wish to install a director of football to work with any new coach.

McGhee's former club and international teammate Alex McLeish has already expressed his interest in a return to Rangers and the Fir Park boss believes his friend has all the attributes to work in either role.

He added: "Alex has the ability, the experience, the contacts and knowledge to go in as manager or director of football and work with a younger manager.

"He'd be a big, big asset for any club. It's a club he knows well, has worked at and has a heart for.

"Alex is a brilliant networker and has contacts everywhere. He's been the national manager and he'd be a fantastic asset to a club the size of Rangers. There's no doubt about that."