Andy Considine signs new two-year contract with Aberdeen

The defender's contract extension keeps him at the club until summer 2019.

Deal: Considine has agreed a new contract. SNS Group

Aberdeen defender Andy Considine has committed his future to the club by signing a two-year extension to his contract.

The 29-year old's existing deal was due to expire in the summer, allowing him to talk to other clubs about a move. However, he has followed Graeme Shinnie and Jonny Hayes by agreeing terms on a new deal.

Considine has spent his entire career at Aberdeen, having come through the club's youth system, and only ten players have more appearances for the Dons.



