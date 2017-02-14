Andy Considine signs new two-year contract with Aberdeen
The defender's contract extension keeps him at the club until summer 2019.
Aberdeen defender Andy Considine has committed his future to the club by signing a two-year extension to his contract.
The 29-year old's existing deal was due to expire in the summer, allowing him to talk to other clubs about a move. However, he has followed Graeme Shinnie and Jonny Hayes by agreeing terms on a new deal.
Considine has spent his entire career at Aberdeen, having come through the club's youth system, and only ten players have more appearances for the Dons.