McInnes insists his focus is on Aberdeen after Rangers link

The Aberdeen manager has played down any talk of an imminent move to Ibrox.

Focus: McInnes concentrating on Motherwell match. SNS Group

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes insists he is fully focused on Aberdeen's match against Motherwell amid speculation he is a candidate for the vacancy at Rangers.

The Ibrox club parted company with Mark Warburton on Friday and are looking to appoint a successor, with McInnes' name again being linked with his former club.

Asked about the connection and any interest in the job, McInnes said he would not engage in speculation and would keep his full attention on the job he has.

"They are a strong club with a lot of tradition and there will always be people interested in that," he said.

"My concern is on Aberdeen and it's disappointing to see a manager losing his job."

Aberdeen and Rangers are involved in a battle for second place in the Premiership and McInnes spoke positively about the job Warburton had done in Glasgow.

"I always liked Mark, certainly in the initial period he did very well," he said.

"He was maybe on target to reaching his target; he was right in the mix for second spot and still in the Scottish Cup.

"But for whatever reason there's been a change there but I don't want to be talking too much about what is going on at another club.

"For me my focus is on this club, our club, Aberdeen."