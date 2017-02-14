Manchester City striker Jesus suffers fractured metatarsal
Manchester City have confirmed Jesus suffered a fractured metatarsal in the win over Bournemouth.
Manchester City have confirmed Gabriel Jesus suffered a fractured metatarsal in the win over Bournemouth.
The Brazilian striker had to be taken off after 15 minutes of the game following the injury.
It is likely the teenager will miss a couple of months of action due to the problem.
Manchester City can confirm Gabriel Jesus suffered a fractured metatarsal during the 2-0 win over Bournemouth on Monday night. The 19-year-old was withdrawn from action after 15 minutes of the game and assessed by the Club’s medical staff. He will undergo further examinations in the coming days to establish the extent of his layoff.Manchester City statement