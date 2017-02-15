Football Talk: Murty to remain in charge, Larsson v Ljungberg

Your daily round up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

In control: Graeme Murty is set to remain in charge for the foreseeable future. SNS

Roses are red, violets are blue, Valentine's Day is over, so let's all move on too.

It may be done for another year but that doesn't mean we can't have a laugh at some of the loved up tweets shared by fans and players alike.

Our bromance chat on Twitter yesterday showed that just like a puppy at Christmas, it's not just for Valentine's Day. You can see the best of the replies in our social media section below.

Carlton Cole held his own posting a string of entertaining posts as well, clearly gearing up for the big night.

But back in the land of football news again, Graeme Murty looks set to take charge of Rangers for the "foreseeable future".

Remi Matthews' heroics now means Dunfermline are only the second side never to score in a Scottish Cup penalty shootout.

And Henrik Larsson will go head to head with fellow former Celtic striker Freddie Ljungberg managing a fans' match in Sweden. Cue Celtic fans opening Skyscanner...

