Rangers to appoint director of football after Warburton exit

Stewart Robertson says the club will move to overhaul its football management structure.

Change: Stewart Robertson says Rangers need to be 'a modern football club'.
Rangers will appoint a director of football as part of an overhaul of the management structure at the club.

Managing director Stewart Robertson has confirmed the planned change as the Ibrox side prepare to make changes following the departure of manager Mark Warburton and his backroom staff.

Assistant boss David Weir and head of recruitment Frank McParland left with Warburton on Friday, with the club saying they had resigned their positions, something the three are believed to dispute.

"It is important to say that we are also looking at a director of football role and that will be a key appointment for the structure of the club," Robertson told Rangers' official website.

"We have a very clear plan for how we are going to take this football club forward.

"It needs to be a modern football club, we are sitting here in the trophy room and we want to bring back the days where we are adding to the collection of trophies that we have here.

"From a supporters' perspective, they can take some comfort from the fact that there is a plan in place and that there could be the odd time that you have to take a step back in order to achieve your plan, but we have very clear goals for where we want this football club to get back to."

Rangers have had a director of football in the past, with Dick Advocaat and Gordon Smith fulfilling the role.

Robertson, who says the club were working to identify their next manager even when Warburton was in his post, also outlined the type of candidate they are looking for.

"We've been inundated with lots of people already sending us applications for the position," he said.

"We are sifting through those applications and then we will draw up a shortlist and look to interview.

"I think we need a strong character, with a strong mentality. Someone who understands and gets what Rangers is all about.

"Whoever comes in is going to get the backing, there will be financial resources in terms of taking the club forward.

"But most of all we need someone who is a winner and someone who gets what this is all about and what Rangers is all about, which is winning."

He added: "We are looking for the highest calibre possible, a club of this standing deserves the highest quality of manager.

"We need someone with character and someone who can work under the pressures that they will face working at Rangers.

"There is a lot of expectation at this club and a lot is demanded of you as the manager of Rangers Football Club and it needs a special kind of individual to work under those conditions.

"He'll get great support from the board and from the supporters will get behind them. We are looking for a top guy to achieve our plan to take the club right back to the top."

