Ayr United set up Edinburgh date with extra-time cup win

The Honest Men will face Hibs or Hearts after knocking out Clyde.

Clincher: Michael Wardrope's extra time goal settled the tie. SNS Group

Ayr United are through to the quarter finals of the Scottish Cup after an 2-1 win in their fifth round replay against Clyde.

The sides had drawn 1-1 at Somerset Park on Saturday and Declan McDaid put the visitors ahead after just 11 minutes of the replay.

That looked to be enough to put Ian McCall's side through as the clock ticked down but David Gormley hit a dramatic 88th minute equaliser to force the sides to extra time.

Just three minutes were left when Michael Wardrope put Ayr 2-1 up and they saw out the match to set up a quarter final date against either Hibernian or Hearts, who meet next week in their fifth round replay.