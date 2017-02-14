  • STV
Hamilton through to face Rangers after Mathews heroics

PA

Remi Mathews saved three penalties in the shootout against Dunfermline

Saves: Mathews stopped three penalties.
Saves: Mathews stopped three penalties. SNS Group

Goalkeeper Remi Matthews was the Hamilton hero with three spot-kick saves in a dramatic 3-0 William Hill Scottish Cup penalty shoot-out win over Dunfermline .

After a 1-1 draw at East End Park on Saturday, Callum Morris put the Championship side ahead in the replay when he poked the ball in from close range in the 24th minute at the SuperSeal stadium.

However, with three minutes remaining the Pars defender conceded a penalty with a foul on Scott McMann, allowing Accies striker Rakish Bingham to level from the spot.

Extra-time was goalless which meant penalties and Matthews saved from Rhys McCabe, Michael Paton and Gavin Reilly.

After Massimo Donati and Eamonn Brophy scored either side of Danny Redmond lofting his penalty over the bar, skipper Michael Devlin slotted in his penalty to confirm a quarter-final tie against Rangers at Ibrox next month.

There was no sign of the ensuing drama as Accies edged the early stages, but the visitors eased themselves into the game before taking the lead.

Lee Ashcroft's header from a Paul McMullan corner was cleared by Accies wing-back Grant Gillespie, but the Dunfermline man was able to head again across the six-yard box and, when the ball dropped, Morris knocked it into the net.

More trouble for Accies followed moments later when Donati replaced defender Dan Seaborne, who injured his shoulder.

Dunfermline grew in confidence and in the 37th minute McMullan dragged a shot wide from 12 yards after Michael Moffat drove forward, causing panic in the Lanarkshire defence.

Accies rallied towards the end of the half, with midfielder Redmond drawing a save from Sean Murdoch, this time with a 25-yard drive, before attacker Dougie Imrie volleyed wide with the last kick of the half with only the Pars keeper to beat.

Following a swift Pars counter on the hour mark striker Nicky Clark set up Moffat and Accies keeper Matthews rushed to block before John Herron lifted the ball over the bar.

Accies had penalty shouts ignored in the 79th minute by referee Craig Thomson when Pars midfielder Kallum Higginbotham tangled with McMann in the Dunfermline box and when Ashcroft blocked a hooked shot from Devlin.

However, with time running out, Thomson did point to the spot when Morris tripped McMann and Bingham, who had scored a last-gasp winner from the spot in the last round against Kilmarnock, hammered in the penalty.

An extra 30 minutes could not provide a winner, but the heroics of Matthews made sure it was Accies who would be in the next round.

