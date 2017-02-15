Lee Clark quits Kilmarnock to take manager's post at Bury

Clark leaves Rugby Park a year to the day after joining the Premiership club.

Exit: Lee Clark is moving back to England. SNS

Lee Clark is leaving the manager's position at Kilmarnock to join Bury.

Clark is to leave Rugby Park one year to the day after being appointed at the Ayrshire club. He has taken charge of 44 matches during his time at the club.

Bury are expected to confirm his appointment on Wednesday afternoon.

The Englishman was appointed to steer the club clear of relegation and was successful, managing an 11th -place finish in the Premiership ahead of Dundee United and defeating Falkirk 4-1 on aggregate in the play-off final.

Clark will now face a similar task at Bury, who are currently 21st place in English League One.