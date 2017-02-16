Football Talk: Cifti heading to Poland, McGhee loses it

Your daily round up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

"Is that allowed?" SNS Group

Everyone has their breaking point.

For some, it would be losing to a club you previously managed. For others, it would be losing 7-2 to a club you previously managed.

The more zen amongst us might only lose it if sent to the stands while watching your team lose 7-2 to a team you used to manage. And for a select few, you only properly lose your rag when you've been sent to the stands while watching your team lose 7-2 to a team you used to manage and opposition fans stick a phone in your face to record your pain.

If you haven't seen the video yet, scroll down and see the real action from Pittodrie last night. It'll explain all the Mark McGhee memes you've been sent this morning.

Nadir Ciftci may have been watching the game and wondering what might have been if he had finalised a deadline day move to Motherwell, but he can at least be consoled by the fact he's heading for first team football. The Celtic striker looks set to finalise a move to Poland.

