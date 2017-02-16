Mark McGhee: Official had agenda against Motherwell

Scotland assistant was unhappy with John McKendrick during the 7-2 loss.

Mark McGhee: Motherwell boss was sent to the stand. SNS

Mark McGhee blasted fourth official John McKendrick in the wake of Motherwell's 7-2 loss to Aberdeen, claiming the official had "an agenda" against his side.

The Steelmen suffered a heavy defeat against McGhee's old club at Pittodrie with Adam Rooney hitting a hat-trick.

The Scotland number two was sent to the stand on the hour mark of the Premiership clash and after the game he hit out at the match officials.

"I'm absolutely disgusted and horrified by the attitude of the fourth official. Before a ball was kicked, he was causing issues that didn't exist.

"I'm not blaming the referee, because he can only go by what the fourth official said."

Asked if he would be speaking to referee chief John Fleming, McGhee continued: "John Fleming? I'll be speaking to a lawyer. I can only think there is an agenda."

When asked about his team's performance, McGhee admitted his team were second best.

"We started badly and never recovered," he said.

"We set ourselves out to play exactly how they played.

"We were aware of the poor quality of the pitch and wanted to keep it simple. We tried to do what they were doing, but they did it better than us.

"The goals were diabolical. It was uncharacteristic, because we lose games but not usually in that manner."