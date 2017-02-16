  • STV
McCulloch: Kilmarnock will discuss my future next week

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Raman Bhardwaj Raman Bhardwaj

The caretaker boss says there have to be detailed discussions after Lee Clark's exit.

Ambitious: McCulloch wants to progress as a coach.
Ambitious: McCulloch wants to progress as a coach.

Kilmarnock's caretaker manager Lee McCulloch has said there will be no talks about taking the job permanently until after Sunday's match against Aberdeen.

McCulloch has stepped into the hot seat after Lee Clark left the club to join Bury on Wednesday. He didn't rule out taking on the role in the long-term but said that there had to be talks about the vision for the club.

"I think there has to be a lot of talking to be done and I'll only get two training days before match day on Sunday," he said. "Hopefully, we'll be able to sit down next week and everybody around the table will be doing the best thing for Kilmarnock, not for individuals.

"There's lots to be talked about. Where everybody sees the club in three or four years' time, what the philosophy of the club is and how the youth come through.

"Everything needs to be spoken about. It's not just turning up and going 'I want to be the manager and that's it'. There's detailed discussion and attention to detail to be spoken about.

"They've just said 'We'll have a meeting'. It's not as if they're holding anything back, it's just that we'll talk next week at some point."

The 38-year old had a taste of being in the top job when he was interim manager for three matches before Clark was appointed last February. He said his ability as a coach had progressed "by quite some distance" since then and pointed out he had another year learning from Clark since.

"I've learned loads from his certain management style," he said. "I've got a bit of experience from going down to a couple of clubs in England to learn how their youths work, to learn their training methods and how their coaching staff work.

"It's something I've really enjoyed. I'm a young coach who wants to get better and make others better round about me."

One thing that McCulloch does expect when Aberdeen visit this weekend is to have a little nervousness. However, he said he knows now it's just part of the job.

"[During the last interim spell]I said to Mark McGhee, when we had Motherwell away''I'm a wee bit nervous' and he said 'I get nervous too and I've had 1000 games'," he said. "Those were words I'll never forget. I'm looking forward to Sunday though."

Aberdeen travel to Rugby Park on the back of a thumping 7-2 victory over Motherwell and McCulloch said he knew he would have to have his team well drilled.

"It's a massive game," he said. "Aberdeen scored seven goals last night, have a great squad of players and a superb manager.

"He's a manager that I try to learn from and look up to so hopefully I can get a chat with him after the game.

"They're a team on form so hopefully our team will be organised and ready to go."

