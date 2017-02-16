Dedryck Boyata: I have point to prove now I am back

The defender has started the last six games, helping Celtic keep five clean sheets.

Thankful: Dedryck Boyata says Brendan Rodgers has helped improve his game. SNS

Dedryck Boyata believes he has a point to prove now he is back in Celtic's starting lineup.

The Belgian defender has played the last six games for the Scottish Premiership league leaders and helped them keep five clean sheets.

He only featured once under Brendan Rodgers in the first half of the season and is relishing the challenge of his newfound role in the backline.

"In my mind I enjoy what I'm doing," he said. "It's like I have a point to prove.

"I have been working hard and I think this moment is very important for me. I am here and I want to stay here and keep playing."

The 26-year-old is making the most of the opportunity Rodgers has handed to him and says the manager has helped him improve in many ways.

"My way of thinking to get into the game, my focus has changed, so has my football game," he said.

"Celtic is a very good club, a very important club for myself and for every player here.

"Confidence has something to do with it but obviously the manager has played a part for every player, too."

He added: "I said to myself before I got into the team I've been told points where I needed to improve.

"You want to show that you have been improving so you have a chance to get into the team.

"I can only talk for myself but the manager has played a big part in my mind."