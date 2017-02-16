Celtic's Nadir Ciftci completes loan move to Pogoń Szczecin

Ciftci has made the move to the Polish Ekstraklasa until the end of the season.

Loan: Ciftci has moved to Poland until the end of the season.

Celtic striker Nadir Ciftci has joined Polish side Pogon Szczecin on loan until the end of the season.

The striker travelled to Poland on Wednesday to undergo a medical and Pogon confirmed that the move has now been finalised subject to formalities being completed at Celtic.

Though he had been used as a substitute in Celtic's last two games, Ciftci has been considered surplus to requirements by Brendan Rodgers this season.

Speaking at Lennoxtown on Wednesday, Rodgers said: "It's been difficult for him because of the form of the other strikers here.

"You have to give him massive credit because he's been totally professional. He's been a great guy to have in the squad."

Behind Moussa Dembele and Leigh Griffiths in the pecking order, the forward was allowed to find a new club in the January transfer window but a deadline day loan move to Motherwell broke down.