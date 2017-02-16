Brendan Rodgers: I'm disappointed Mark Warburton has gone

The Celtic boss says his former rival impressed during his time at Ibrox.

Brendan Rodgers has expressed his sympathy for Mark Warburton after he left his role at Rangers last week.

Rodgers and Warburton have worked together in the past and the Celtic boss revealed he has contacted his former rival.

He said he thought Warburton did a good job in his time at Ibrox.

"I haven't spoken to him as of yet, he said.

"I've sent him a message. It's obviously disappointing when any manager loses his job, especially if they lose it in the way that he did."

Rodgers reflected on Warburton's time in charge, highlighting challenges he saw and progress he felt had been made.

He said that the first season after promotion was always going to be difficult and that he was "disappointed" Warburton had not stayed longer.

"I think it's worth pointing out that when he played Celtic a number of months ago, everyone was lauding the job that he did there," he said.

"He had been in his first full season, he had come into a club where Ally had been in and was a club legend and a good guy.

"They wanted to go in a different direction with Mark, for whatever reason. His job was to come in and restructure the club and style. In the first year, I don't think anyone would have argued with that."

Rodgers added: "I think the step coming into the Scottish Premiership was always going to be difficult in that first season no matter what their budget is or what it would be.

"Everyone saw after the Celtic v Rangers game at Hampden what a really good job he's done. So I find it disappointing that after this period of time he ends up losing his job.

"He's an outstanding coach. I know his interests and passion for Rangers was to make them the very best that they could be under the circumstances that they were in.

"I feel for him and for Davie Weir who is a good guy. Those two guys, along with Frank McParland, wanted what's best for Rangers and it's sad to see them go."