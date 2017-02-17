Miller: Find new Rangers boss then discuss my future

The striker says the search for Mark Warburton's replacement must come first.

Kenny Miller: Striker is out of contract this summer. SNS

Kenny Miller says Rangers' search for a new manager must come before his own contract talks.

Mark Warburton's sudden departure has left Rangers on the hunt for a new boss, with Graeme Murty set to remain in charge for the foreseeable future.

Miller, who has scored nine goals in 31 appearances, has been one of the Ibrox side's most consistent performers this term but faces an uncertain future.

The striker is free to talk to other clubs with his current deal set to expire this summer and while he has held talks with the Light Blues hierarchy an offer is yet to materialise.

With managing director Stewart Robertson announcing a director of football was required to make the Glasgow side "a modern club", Miller says he will have to play the waiting game while other matters are concluded.

He said: "For me I've not really thought about that considering what's happened in the last week.

"It's important that the club get that side of it sorted first, get the right man in charge for the club moving forward whichever structure that may be.

"Then I'm sure they'll get round to dealing with the lads whether it is yes or no but it's secondary to finding a new manager to take the club forward."