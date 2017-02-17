  • STV
Ian Cathro: No reason to fear directors of football

Jamie Borthwick Jamie Borthwick Scott McClymont Scott McClymont

The Hearts head coach says the role is not 'some crazy thing is coming into town'.

Ian Cathro says Scottish football should not fear the director of football model, insisting the role is not "some crazy thing is coming into town".

The Hearts head coach works under director of football Craig Levein at Tynecastle and also has experience of sporting directors during his time in Portugal and Spain.

Earlier this week, Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson announced a director of football was required to make the Ibrox side "a modern club".

The idea has some detractors but Cathro feels any worries are misplaced.

He said: "I have not noticed what exactly the debate is but, if there is debate about it, it is probably because you don't understand it.

"Ultimately it is a model of how a football club is run. There is a model like this, a model like that. Pick one and get on with it.

"Some clubs will operate slightly differently in what a director of football does."

He continued: "Some clubs will operate with just a head of recruitment which takes a focus on just those things.

"(At) some clubs (the) director is more in the business, some are more in the football, it will always be slightly different. But it is like many things when something is new here.

"We all freak out and throw our toys all over the place and get scared as if it is a witch-hunt and some crazy thing is coming into town that we don't understand and it is not."

Cathro added: "It is football. It is 2017. Football is big business, it is completely normal.

"I don't think football will ever be entirely the same in every club. But there is just a lack of understanding and experience of that model in our country and obviously we know best about our game and so on.

"I think debate comes from the lack of understanding."

