Going to Celtic Park is a daunting prospect says Murty

Rangers' caretaker boss Graeme Murty knows what's on the horizon.

Level headed: Murty doesn't want to be presumptuous about his whereabouts. SNS

Graeme Murty admits he's daunted by the prospect of taking his Rangers side to Celtic Park for next month's Old Firm derby.

The Ibrox club will travel across the city on March 12 for the third Scottish Premiership meeting of the season.

The caretaker manager, who stepped in after Mark Warburton's exit last weekend, has been told he will remain in charge for the foreseeable future.

But while he stressed that he doesn't assume he will still be at the helm in three weeks, he knows the fixture is quickly looming on the horizon.

"Absolutely," he said, when asked if it was a daunting prospect.



"I think when you look at the history between the clubs and you look at the way they're playing at the moment, you would be daunted.

"But how is it when you go to a big stadium and you're the underdogs? There's no better feeling than walking out of the stadium with a good result.

"However, can I reiterate that I think it would be incredibly presumptuous and arrogant of me to even look that far forward.

"I'm just cracking on with what I'm doing for this weekend and then we'll see after the game."