Doolan the difference for Partick Thistle against Accies

PA

The striker's two second-half headers lit up a dull Premiership game at Firhill.

Double: Kris Doolan scored twice for the Jags.
Double: Kris Doolan scored twice for the Jags. SNS Group

Substitute Kris Doolan proved the difference as Partick Thistle beat an unambitious Hamilton 2-0 in the Scottish Premiership.

The striker's two second-half headers lit up a dull game at Firhill as Thistle recorded a crucial victory over their relegation rivals.

Chances were few and far between in the opening 45 minutes in spite of the home side's domination of possession.

But midway into second-half, Accies caved under sustained Thistle pressure as substitutes Chris Erskine and Doolan combined to give the Jags the lead.

Doolan netted a second shortly after to kill off the game as a contest.

The hosts started on the front foot and had the first opportunity to score when Ade Azeez rose to meet David Amoo's curling cross. However the imposing front man could only divert his header wide of goal.

Rakish Bingham looked to take advantage of a lapse in the Partick defence but his wild long-range effort summed up the quality of play in the opening half-hour.

However Accies skipper Michael Devlin came close to scoring the opener on the stroke of half-time when his glanced header threatened to find the top corner.

In spite of the promising play of Amoo, the winger was substituted at half-time in favour of Doolan as Archibald sought a more direct approach.

Accies started the second-half more confidently and Eamonn Brophy came within inches of netting for the visitors, his header flying past the far post.

Partick keeper Tomas Cerny had the first save of the game to make when he stood firm to deny Brophy's low strike after an enterprising run from the midfielder.

Home supporters called for referee Willie Collum to brandish a red card when Craig Watson hauled down Doolan on the edge of the area.

And, from the resulting free-kick, Thistle should have been ahead. Danny Devine's header was expertly thwarted by Woods, but as the loose ball fell to Liam Lindsday, the defender inexplicably blasted over the bar with the goal gaping.

Almost immediately, the Jags' pressure told as Doolan broke the deadlock. Erskine's inviting cross from the left was met by his strike-partner to nod home on 68 minutes.

On 79 minutes, Doolan netted his second to kill off the game. The striker found space in the six-yard box to again finish with his head, this time from Callum Booth's ball as home fans celebrated a deserved Thistle victory.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.