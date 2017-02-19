Ian Cathro concerned by Hearts draw with Inverness CT

Jamie Walker missed a penalty as the Jam Tarts were held at home to a 1-1 draw.

Tied: Hearts couldn't find a winner against Inverness CT. SNS Group

Ian Cathro admitted the Scottish Premiership draw with Inverness CT was a concern ahead of the Scottish Cup replay against Hibernian on Wednesday night.

Carl Tremarco put the visitors ahead after 24 minutes when he was allowed to wander unmarked and nod home from Greg Tansey's free-kick.

But they were pegged back by Arnaud Djoum's leveller 19 minutes into the second period.

Hearts had the chance to claim all three points when they were awarded a penalty kick with 15 minutes left, but Jamie Walker missed from the spot as they two sides shared the points.

Cathro said: "We have dominated the game and created enough chances to win a match and a half.



"We played well at times and the players did a lot of good things but we suffer the disappointment of not seeing out a game we should be winning.

"Perhaps we can be more clinical with the chances we create, particularly those inside the box.

"Normally Jamie would put the penalty away. He's a player of quality but there is no problem with that. He is fine.

"But we also suffer from the fact we failed to defend a set-piece."