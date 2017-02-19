Archibald staying calm after Jags climb into top six

The 2-0 win over Hamilton moved Partick Thistle into the Premiership top six.

Double: Kris Doolan scored twice in the win. SNS Group

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald is refusing to get carried away after his side moved into the top six of the Scottish Premiership table.

Saturday's 2-0 win over Hamilton Accies saw the Jags climb into sixth place in the league, extending what has been a good run of form for the Firhill side.

Kris Doolan scored both goals in the victory, but Archibald is keeping his sights on taking points from Partick Thistle's closest rivals, not finishing in the top six.

"I said a couple of weeks ago, I don't think the sixth place thing matters," he said. "You'll fall in and fall back out of it.

"We said to the lads before the game, it's the start of a wee mini-season for us. It's nine games to go and let's make sure we're there or thereabouts towards the end of that.

"I think everyone can claim sixth spot, anyone outside of sixth position. We all want to do it. You've got to put a run together and get a bit of consistency.

"Hopefully we've turned that around with our home form, first and foremost, because it's been poor.

"We need to make sure we win our head-to-heads, especially at home."