Wright: Focus on top six despite narrowing gap on Hearts

St Johnstone moved to within a point of Hearts with a 2-1 win over Ross County.

Victory: St Johnstone claimed a stoppage time win in Dingwall. SNS Group

Tommy Wright says the target for his St Johnstone side is still to finish in the top six despite closing the gap on fourth-place Hearts to just a single point.

The Perth club claimed all three points in dramatic fashion against Ross County on Saturday, with substitute Chris Kane finding the net in stoppage time to give the visitors a 2-1 win.

Wright praised the way his players reacted after County's equaliser and also underlined his side's targets for the rest of the season.



"The goal we lost was unlucky from our point of view. But we kept going and I'm so pleased for Chris. It's a great goal, fit to win any game," said Wright.

"We played extremely well. I don't think Zander (Clark) had too many saves to make.

"They're a good side but our shape gave us control and we looked a threat all afternoon.

"We created chances and, if our final ball had been better, we could have had even more chances. We had one on ones and hit the post and bar."

Saints have now won five times in their last six visits to Dingwall and Wright feels this latest one gives his side a significant advantage over County.

"We always come up here knowing it's difficult and we knew County would be looking to close the gap to seven points. There's a long way to go but we've put a huge gap between County and ourselves now which will be difficult to close.

"Our away form has been magnificent this season. We're a point behind Hearts now but, at the moment, our focus is on getting the three points to take us closer to the top six."