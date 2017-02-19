Brendan Rodgers bemoans Celtic Park playing surface

The Northern Irishman has told the Celtic board he wants a new pitch to be laid.

State: Brendan Rodgers wants a new pitch at Celtic Park. SNS Group

Brendan Rodgers bemoaned the Celtic Park playing surface after the 2-0 win over Motherwell, revealing that he has told the Celtic board that he is looking for a new pitch to be laid in the summer.

Goals from Moussa Dembele and James Forrest gave the Hoops their 20th consecutive Scottish Premiership win, putting them 27 points clear at the top of the table.

But afterwards Rodgers revealed his concerns about the pitch at Celtic Park and how it is impacting his side's style of play.

The former Swansea and Liverpool boss said: "I think it is an old pitch here, so we need to modernise the field.

"It is a concern for me when you are trying to entertain supporters and play a level of game, the pitch is vital.

"Our players have to deal with a real difficult pitch. Technically they are having to make sure of their touch at times before they get it under control. They cant play first time, it is difficult.

"So I think how they deal with the game and how creative they are is a huge testament to them.

"Some of our football was very good in what was a very difficult pitch even though it might not look it.

"You are looking for fast football and speed in your game, the level we are looking to play.

"We actually go away to some grounds and play better because the opposition pitch is better and this here slows us down."