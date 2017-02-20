Football Talk: Real want Dembele, Murty's headstand

Your daily round up of what's happening in Scotland and beyond.

Off to Spain? Moussa Dembele is catching Real Madrid's eye. SNS

Sometimes Scottish football can be a little bit over the top.

After Mark McGhee's touchline tantrum last week and Neil Lennon's sensational post match interview on Saturday the run is continuing into Monday.

Spanish giants Real Madrid are reportedly the latest big name after Moussa Dembele - so much so they've asked Celtic to keep them informed of his whereabouts.



Did they tell them he was off to London again this weekend?

His Instagram stories have been keeping his fans on tender hooks after the deadline day fuss. Was he visiting family and friends? Or was he off to see about his knee again?

He was in a hotel, so you decide...

And Graeme Murty has been keeping up his end of the OTT bargain. His frustrated backward roll/headstand really is a sight to behold.

Graeme Murty goes over the top.

It's been some week...

Oh Moussa, you're such a tease.

At least they look *slightly* happier than the Dundee United players did.

Sorry, what...?

The weekend action

