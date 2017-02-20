Rangers to interview for managerial roles this week

Ross Wilson and Paul Mitchell are in the frame for the director of football role.

Stewart Robertson, second from left, says Rangers will change structure.

Rangers will hold interviews for their manager and director of football posts this week.

The Ibrox club are looking to restructure their coaching department following the departure of manager Mark Warburton, assistant David Weir and recruitment head Frank McParland.

Rangers want to bring in a new manager with a director of football overseeing the playing side of the club.

Managing director Stewart Robertson had said that the club would take their time to identify the right people for two key roles and that process will move forward as they speak to potential candidates this week.

STV understands that two of the names in the frame for the director of football role are Southampton director of recruitment and scouting Ross Wilson and Tottenham head of recruitment Paul Mitchell, who is currently serving his notice.

Former Rangers boss Alex McLeish has been linked with the manager's job, with Alan Pardew, Derek McInnes and Markus Babbel also among the bookmakers' favourites.

Under-20s boss Graeme Murty has been acting as caretaker manager for the first team and saw his side fall to a 2-1 defeat to Dundee on Sunday, leaving them six points behind Aberdeen in the race for second place in the Premiership.