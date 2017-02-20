  • STV
  • MySTV

Scottish FA to charge player for betting on 6369 games

Scott McClymont Scott McClymont

Cowdenbeath's Dean Brett gambled on his team to lose eight times among 2787 wagers.

Dean Brett: Cowdenbeath player has admitted he has a gambling problem.
Dean Brett: Cowdenbeath player has admitted he has a gambling problem. SNS

Cowdenbeath player Dean Brett faces Scottish FA action after placing bets on more than 6000 football matches, including eight wagers on his own team to lose.

The 24-year-old has been suspended by the Blue Brazil after admitting 2787 bets covering a total of 6,369 matches since 2011/12.

The SFA judicial protocol forbids players from betting on any football match, anywhere in the world.

Brett featured in five of the eight games when he backed Cowdenbeath's opponents, including one occasion where he scored against Rangers at Ibrox in a 5-1 defeat.

The Fife club confirmed chairman Donald Findlay and manager Liam Fox have met the player, with a disciplinary hearing to be held later this week.

Speaking to the Scottish Sun, the defender admitted suffering from a gambling addiction, saying: "I've had a bad gambling problem.

"Every weekend I'd be putting coupons on and football bets on.

"If one got beat then I would start again. I've admitted to the club that I've had a bad gambling problem and now I've closed all my betting accounts."

Earlier this season, former Rangers midfielder Joey Barton was given a one-match ban after betting on 44 matches between July 1 and September 15, 2016.

Former Rangers players Ian Black and Steve Simonsen were both banned for betting on football in 2013 and 2015 respectively. 

Black was handed a ten-match ban for betting on his own side and served three of them, with the other seven suspended.

Simonsen missed one game for putting money on other teams, with another game suspended.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.