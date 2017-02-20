Scottish FA to charge player for betting on 6369 games

Cowdenbeath's Dean Brett gambled on his team to lose eight times among 2787 wagers.

Dean Brett: Cowdenbeath player has admitted he has a gambling problem. SNS

Cowdenbeath player Dean Brett faces Scottish FA action after placing bets on more than 6000 football matches, including eight wagers on his own team to lose.

The 24-year-old has been suspended by the Blue Brazil after admitting 2787 bets covering a total of 6,369 matches since 2011/12.

The SFA judicial protocol forbids players from betting on any football match, anywhere in the world.

Brett featured in five of the eight games when he backed Cowdenbeath's opponents, including one occasion where he scored against Rangers at Ibrox in a 5-1 defeat.

The Fife club confirmed chairman Donald Findlay and manager Liam Fox have met the player, with a disciplinary hearing to be held later this week.

Speaking to the Scottish Sun, the defender admitted suffering from a gambling addiction, saying: "I've had a bad gambling problem.

"Every weekend I'd be putting coupons on and football bets on.

"If one got beat then I would start again. I've admitted to the club that I've had a bad gambling problem and now I've closed all my betting accounts."

Earlier this season, former Rangers midfielder Joey Barton was given a one-match ban after betting on 44 matches between July 1 and September 15, 2016.

Former Rangers players Ian Black and Steve Simonsen were both banned for betting on football in 2013 and 2015 respectively.

Black was handed a ten-match ban for betting on his own side and served three of them, with the other seven suspended.

Simonsen missed one game for putting money on other teams, with another game suspended.