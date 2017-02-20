Rangers in director of football talks with Robert Rowan

The Brentford head of football operations met club officials last week.

Robert Rowan: The 26-year-old is under consideration. SNS Group

Rangers have spoken to Brentford's head of football operations Robert Rowan over their newly created director of football role.

STV understands the 26-year-old met club officials last week as the Ibrox side look to implement a new management structure.

Rangers are to hold formal interviews for the posts of manager and director of football this week.

The Premiership side are looking to restructure their coaching department following the departure of manager Mark Warburton, assistant David Weir and recruitment head Frank McParland.

Rowan was previously technical director at Stenhousemuir and has also held scouting roles with Celtic and the Scottish FA. He was unavailable for comment when contacted by STV.

Southampton's director of scouting Ross Wilson and Tottenham Hotspur's head of recruitment Paul Mitchell, who is currently on notice, are known to be on Rangers' shortlist for the director of football role.

Former Rangers boss Alex McLeish has been linked with the manager's job, with Alan Pardew, Derek McInnes and Markus Babbel also among the bookmakers' favourites.