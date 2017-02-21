Football Talk: Derby for Murty, Hartson loves Beyonce's thighs

Your daily round up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

You can run but you can't hide: Graeme Murty has already admitted going to Celtic Park is a daunting prospect. SNS

Last week it was confirmed Graeme Murty would remain in charge of Rangers for "the foreseeable future" and now that date has more clarity.

The word today is the caretaker boss will definitely lead his side into battle against Celtic in next month's Old Firm derby on March 12.

He may want to get inside the mind of Moussa Dembele before the match then and he can do that by reading what his close friend, and agent, had to say when he opened the lid on their relationship.

Meanwhile, former Celtic striker John Hartson has admitted he likes Beyonce.

Well, to be more specific, he likes her thighs.

And as we all knew before the game, Sutton United's second choice keeper loves a pie. Only, was it all a PR stunt?

Never mind, we'll always have the teacake-munching Leigh Griffiths up here.

The original and the best second-half snack scandal, surely?

Today's top stories

ICYMI

The best of social media

Today's back pages