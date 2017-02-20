The performance director is set to appoint a new head of coaching as part of a restructure.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5329948694001-mackay-scottish-fa-needs-more-presence-in-club-coaching.jpg" />

Scottish FA performance director Malky Mackay has revealed that he is set to appoint a new head of coaching and wants the governing body to have a bigger presence at clubs.

Mackay was speaking at Braidhurst High School, one of seven performance schools, as he gave an update on Project Brave.

The plan to improve the quality of players coming through the ranks will include more involvement from Scottish FA coaching staff at clubs, he said. The new role of Head of Coaching will be created as part of a restructure at the governing body.

"Someone is nearly ready to be appointed and that will be done in the next week or so," he said. "It is someone I feel that is able to talk to every club, who has experience, well versed in Scottish football.

"Between him, myself and the Scottish national coaches we are going to get out to the clubs week on week so that the SFA presence within football clubs becomes the norm.

"I have asked 12 clubs so far and I will be getting round as many clubs as I can in the near future but not one club has said no.

"There is no conflict of interest, it is about trying to educate clubs' coaches, look at the best young players that we will hopefully select for Scotland so there is no downside.

"The only downside is that it needs to be done and we need to do it pretty soon, it is not something that has been done for a while."