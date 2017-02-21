A supporters' event brought home the importance of the derby for the midfielder.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5330970985001-hearts-need-to-challenge-for-trophies-says-don-cowie.jpg" />

Hearts midfielder Don Cowie says the club has to be challenging for silverware as they prepare for their Scottish Cup relay against city rivals Hibs.

The Edinburgh sides will clash again at Easter Road after playing out a 0-0 draw at Tynecastle and a home quarter-final against Ayr United lies in wait for the winners.

Cowie believes that after a period of rebuilding, Hearts now need to be going beyond that stage and reaching Hampden, with a serious push to win trophies. That underlines the importance of the replay against Hibs.

"It's important for all of us," he said. "A club of our size, we need to be challenging for trophies, we need to be getting to semi-finals, we need to be getting to finals.

"The most important thing is that we win the game and then everyone knows you've got a home tie coming up after that.

"There's extra motivation with it being against your rivals because it's what's it means to everybody in the city, but we need to start challenging to win trophies, we want to be in Europe.

"This club is on the way up, between the training aground and the stadium, everything is geared towards us being successful and we need to do that on the pitch as well."

The 34-year old said the size of the occasion was highlighted at a meeting with supporters and every player knows how important local bragging rights are.

"It's a special game," he said. "Before I joined the club, it was just a case of watching it on TV and you think it's a big game but until you're actually playing in it you realise just how big it is.

"We had a fans' event on Sunday and it just reiterated how big it is. It means everything, and we're all aware of that."

Cowie refused to put any weight on last season, when Hibs won a replay at Easter Road at this stage en route to winning the cup.

"It's different," he said. "There's probably a handful of players that played last year so noone's really got that experience of what happened last year.

"The bottom line is we want to win the game and we're going to do everything we can to do that.

"I'm confident if we play top the best of our ability we will win."