Lennon: I'll get reaction from criticising Hibs players

The boss thinks his blast after Saturday's match can lift his team against Hearts.

Neil Lennon believes he will get the right reaction from his Hibs players against Hearts after heavily criticising them for their last performance in the league.

The Easter Road club's boss did not hold back after the Championship leaders drew 1-1 at Raith on Saturday, saying his players were "abject" and "an absolute disgrace".

He is hoping that will spark a response on the big occasion as his side host Hearts in a a cup replay that has massive significance for both teams.

"It's difficult to say [if there's been a reaction]," Lennon said. "We won't know until tomorrow night but I'm pretty sure I'll get a positive one.

"Look, we've got good players here. They fell below the standard that was required of them or asked of them, expected of them or what they're going to maintain.

"It can get blown out of proportion when a manager has a go at his players. I think I was justified in doing it and the players know that as well.

"It's done now and we're looking forward to a really big game on Wednesday night."

Lennon's post-match comments made headlines on Saturday but he has no regrets about making his feelings known.

"I couldn't sugarcoat it," he said. "We had 2000 Hibs fans there. Basically my message was to them that it was unacceptable if we're going to try and win a league and win a cup.

"In the cold light of day, the players know that. Where that performance came from for the first 45 minutes I don't know but I certainly got a reaction at half-time and for the last half-hour we were very, very strong but I want that from the start."