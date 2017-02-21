Pie-munching goalkeeper quits club amid betting row

Wayne Shaw is being investigated by the Gambling Commission after FA Cup match.

Wayne Shaw had his pie and ate it. Photo: PA

Sutton United substitute goalkeeper Wayne Shaw has offered his resignation after eating a pie during a match, the club's manager Paul Doswell has confirmed.

A betting company offered odds on the 'roly poly goalie' eating the pastry item while his side were playing against Arsenal in the FA Cup on Monday.

His actions are now under investigation by the Gambling Commission.

Shaw has created a lot of publicity. PA

Speaking to the Independent, Shaw said: "A few of the lads said to me earlier on, 'What is going on with the 8-1 about eating a pie?' I said, 'I don't know, I've eaten nothing all day, so I might give it a go later on'."

"As I say what is that? Sun Bets had us at 8-1 to eat a pie? I thought I would give them a bit of banter and let's do it. All the subs were on and we were 2-0 down."

Manager Paul Doswell, who also employs Shaw as part of his coaching team, said: "Wayne has become a global superstar on the back of being 20st. He's made that a chance to get more media coverage off the back of it. It wouldn't surprise me. I don't think it shows us in the best light."