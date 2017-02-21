McGhee charged by Scottish FA over Pittodrie outburst

The Motherwell boss was sent to the stands during the 7-2 defeat to Aberdeen.

Charged: McGhee faces a touchline ban. SNS Group

Mark McGhee has been charged by the Scottish FA over his touchline behaviour during Motherwell's 7-2 defeat at Aberdeen.

McGhee was sent from the dugout after an hour of the game, having had an altercation with fourth official John McKendrick. Video of him then arguing with opposition fans in the stand went viral on social media.

He has now been summoned by the Scottish FA to explain his actions. The governing body has issued a notice of complaint alleging that he "used offensive, abusing and/or insulting language and gestures towards a match official" and "adopted aggressive behaviour towards a match official".

Following the final whistle, the Motherwell manager and Scotland number two suggested that there was an agenda against his side.

If McGhee is found to have broken SFA rules then he could face a lengthy touchline ban. The manager was given a three match ban in December for being verbally abusive towards match officials as well as a steward during a match against Dundee.

Following the 7-2 thumping at Pittodrie he made it clear that fourth official McKendrick was the focus of his ire.

"I'm absolutely disgusted and horrified by the attitude of the fourth official," he said.

"Before a ball was kicked, he was causing issues that didn't exist.

"I'm not blaming the referee, because he can only go by what the fourth official said."

Asked if he would be speaking to referee chief John Fleming, McGhee continued: "John Fleming? I'll be speaking to a lawyer. I can only think there is an agenda."