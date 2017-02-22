Football Talk: Llambias asks 'King, where's your money?'

Your daily round up of what's happening in Scotland and beyond.

Panto season may have ended a few weeks ago but nobody told Derek Llambias.

The man Rangers fans despise for his "I'm not working with Mike Ashley, honest" routine (and 1001 other things) has suddenly reared his head.

"Where's your money Mr King? Where's your nomad?" he cried two years ago as he was chased out of town.

And, ehh, he's back again...asking the same questions...

Meanwhile, Rangers are said to have their eye on the same men as Celtic as they search for a director of football and head of recruitment, respectively.

And on the pitch we were treated to a Champions League classic between Manchester City and Monaco. Can tonight's Edinburgh derby live up to the 5-3 thriller?

Today's top stories

From two years ago...never forget...

ICYMI

The best of social media

Ripping it up and starting again.

Where is Efe?!

Everyone was enjoying the Man City v Monaco thriller last night.

