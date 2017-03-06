This is how Celtic can win the league in a fortnight

It's permutations time and we've done the maths so you don't have to.

Celtic celebrated a 2-1 win over Rangers at Ibrox on Hogmanay. SNS

Celtic could be less than a fortnight away from sealing the Scottish Premiership title and extending their dominance to six-in-a-row.

Their 4-0 win against Inverness Caledonian Thistle last week took their consecutive wins to 22 and maintained their unbeaten status this season.

The earliest Brendan Rodgers can clinch his first title with Celtic is the weekend of March 18/19 but it depends on what happens before that.

Here are the important games to watch out for:

Saturday, March 11: Aberdeen v Motherwell

Sunday, March 12: Celtic v Rangers

Saturday, March 18: Aberdeen v Hearts

Sunday, March 19: Dundee v Celtic

Celtic will make it mathematically impossible for Rangers to catch them if they win the derby on Sunday but it's Aberdeen who will have the bigger say in when the championship party gets started.

If Derek McInnes' men win their next two games Celtic won't win the league before the international break, but if they do, this how it will happen.

Saturday, March 18 or Sunday, March 19

This is the earliest weekend Celtic can win the league. STV

The weekend of March 18/19 is the earliest date Celtic can be crowned champions, and it will happen if:

Aberdeen lose their next two games against Motherwell and Hearts

Celtic take at least a point off Rangers

Celtic will win the league on Saturday, March 18 without kicking a ball

OR

Aberdeen lose their next two games against Motherwell and Hearts

Celtic lose to Rangers

Celtic will win the league if they then take at least a point off Dundee on Sunday, March 19

OR

Aberdeen take just one or two points from their next two games against Motherwell and Hearts

Celtic beat Rangers

Celtic will win the league on Saturday, March 18 without kicking a ball

OR

Aberdeen take just one point from their next two games against Motherwell and Hearts

Celtic draw with Rangers

Celtic will need just a point against Dundee to win the league on Sunday, March 19

OR

Aberdeen take just one point from their next two games against Motherwell and Hearts

Celtic lose against Rangers

Celtic will win the league if they beat Dundee on Sunday, March 19

OR

Aberdeen take two points from their next two games against Motherwell and Hearts

Celtic drop points against Rangers

Celtic will win the league if they beat Dundee on Sunday, March 19

OR

Aberdeen take three points from their next two games against Motherwell and Hearts

Celtic draw with Rangers

Celtic will need to beat Dundee on Sunday, March 19 to win the league

OR

Aberdeen take three points from their next two games against Motherwell and Hearts

Celtic beat Rangers

Celtic will need just a point against Dundee to win the league on Sunday, March 19

OR