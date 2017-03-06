This is how Celtic can win the league in a fortnight
It's permutations time and we've done the maths so you don't have to.
Celtic could be less than a fortnight away from sealing the Scottish Premiership title and extending their dominance to six-in-a-row.
Their 4-0 win against Inverness Caledonian Thistle last week took their consecutive wins to 22 and maintained their unbeaten status this season.
The earliest Brendan Rodgers can clinch his first title with Celtic is the weekend of March 18/19 but it depends on what happens before that.
Here are the important games to watch out for:
- Saturday, March 11: Aberdeen v Motherwell
- Sunday, March 12: Celtic v Rangers
- Saturday, March 18: Aberdeen v Hearts
- Sunday, March 19: Dundee v Celtic
Celtic will make it mathematically impossible for Rangers to catch them if they win the derby on Sunday but it's Aberdeen who will have the bigger say in when the championship party gets started.
If Derek McInnes' men win their next two games Celtic won't win the league before the international break, but if they do, this how it will happen.
Saturday, March 18 or Sunday, March 19
The weekend of March 18/19 is the earliest date Celtic can be crowned champions, and it will happen if:
- Aberdeen lose their next two games against Motherwell and Hearts
- Celtic take at least a point off Rangers
- Celtic will win the league on Saturday, March 18 without kicking a ball
OR
- Aberdeen lose their next two games against Motherwell and Hearts
- Celtic lose to Rangers
- Celtic will win the league if they then take at least a point off Dundee on Sunday, March 19
OR
- Aberdeen take just one or two points from their next two games against Motherwell and Hearts
- Celtic beat Rangers
- Celtic will win the league on Saturday, March 18 without kicking a ball
OR
- Aberdeen take just one point from their next two games against Motherwell and Hearts
- Celtic draw with Rangers
- Celtic will need just a point against Dundee to win the league on Sunday, March 19
OR
- Aberdeen take just one point from their next two games against Motherwell and Hearts
- Celtic lose against Rangers
- Celtic will win the league if they beat Dundee on Sunday, March 19
OR
- Aberdeen take two points from their next two games against Motherwell and Hearts
- Celtic drop points against Rangers
- Celtic will win the league if they beat Dundee on Sunday, March 19
OR
- Aberdeen take three points from their next two games against Motherwell and Hearts
- Celtic draw with Rangers
- Celtic will need to beat Dundee on Sunday, March 19 to win the league
OR
- Aberdeen take three points from their next two games against Motherwell and Hearts
- Celtic beat Rangers
- Celtic will need just a point against Dundee to win the league on Sunday, March 19
OR
- Aberdeen take four points from their next two games against Motherwell and Hearts
- Celtic beat Rangers
- Celtic will need to beat Dundee on Sunday, March 19 to win the league