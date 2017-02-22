Hearts pitch was like chocolate fudge cake, says McGinn

The Hibs midfielder says fans will see a better game in the replay at Easter Road.

Hibs midfielder John McGinn has promised supporters a better game in the Scottish Cup replay against Hearts, saying the playing surface was "like a chocolate fudge cake" in the original match.

The Edinburgh rivals go head-to-head on Wednesday night to decide who will reach the quarter-finals after drawing 0-0 at Tynecastle last week.

McGinn is hopeful being at Easter Road can mean the quality of football improves.

Hearts have acknowledged problems with their pitch and moved forward the replacement of the playing surface with the turf being ripped up this week.

McGinn was in no doubt that it affected the game and said both sides would feel they can perform better in the replay.

"First and foremost, it'll help the fans," he told STV. "It'll be an easier watch.

"It was like playing on a chocolate fudge cake last week.

"It'll maybe suit Hearts but it'll suit us as well. We're used to playing on that pitch at Easter Road so hopefully it'll be an easier spectacle but we'll come out on top."

Hibs are fighting on two fronts as they attempt to win the Championship and automatic promotion, while also defending the trophy they famously won last season.

Despite Hearts being out of the Premiership title race, he does not believe that they would place more importance on their only realistic chance of silverware.

"I still think they're capable of finishing third or even higher," he said. "It's going to be a big ask for them but they've got the players capable of doing it.

"They play a certain way and I think their pitch at home has restricted them a bit. They'll be the first to admit that.

"The players they've got, we need to stop their threat first and foremost and then bring our strengths into the game."

The winner of the replay will have a home tie against Ayr United in the last eight of the competition.