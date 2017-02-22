Rangers caretaker boss unlikely to pursue job full-time

Graeme Mutry is still assessing if a managerial role is the right position for him.

Graeme Murty says it is unlikely he will apply for the vacant manager's role at Rangers.

The club's under-20 coach has been acting as caretaker manager since the departure of Mark Warburton and has been in charge for two matches, defeating Morton 2-1 in the Scottish Cup and losing by the same scoreline to Dundee in the league.

Rangers are currently holding talks with candidates as they look to recruit a manager and a director of football.

Murty does not think he will push to make his current role permanent.

"The feeling has been, and will be, that I'm going to take this period to assess whether I'm cut out for it or not," he said.

"I don't mean in the sense of technical or tactical knowledge, just in terms of temperament.

"It's whether this is an environment I want to operate in or whether I want to be a developmental person but I'll take my own time in assessing that."

Asked directly if he would apply for the manager's job, he said: "I would doubt it."

The coach said he had felt support and encouragement from the board this week but had no indication about how long he would be responsible for the first team.

It comes amid conflicting reports about whether or not he would lead the team into the derby at Celtic Park next month.

"I don't know where these stories have come from," he said.

"I haven't heard. I was told today by some of the players that they've heard this but I haven't heard anything. As soon as I hear, I'll believe it, but until then I'll just carry on.

"I'm grateful to be in the role and I'll just continue to do it to the best of my ability in my tenure here.

"If it's tomorrow that it changes, next week or whenever it is I'll just continue to do my best for the players because it's not about me."

Murty said the players were united in their desire to catch Aberdeen and finish second in the league and had talked in detail about problems they encountered in the defeat to Dundee as they prepare to face Inverness on Friday.

"They've been very honest with one another in the debrief," he said.

"We talked about a few areas we've identified as having to improve and the players were quite critical of one another and quite critical of themselves.

"It's just in a desire to get things better and to make sure that we translate what we did in the training week into the performance. The main disappointment for them was that it wasn't indicative of their training week.

"Hopefully we can put that right because we've trained really well today and we know we've got a shorter time to get ready but hopefully we can address those issues when we start the game on Friday."