Hyndman: Finishing third is not an option for Rangers

The American midfielder is pushing his side on to catch Aberdeen.

High standards: Emerson Hyndman is eyeing a move up the table. SNS

Emerson Hyndman is urging his side up the league, saying finishing third isn't an option for Rangers.

The American midfielder wants the Ibrox side to close the six-point gap on second-place Aberdeen and move above them in the Scottish Premiership.

Qualification for next season's Europa League starts at the first round for both the teams who finish second and third in the league.

Hyndman still believes moving up should be their target, though.

"There's always pressure so it's not more or less, it's always been the same," he said. "The fans are very close to us as a team and we want to impress them.

"It's obviously very important [to finish second this season]. When you get a team like Rangers third isn't really an option when you think about it.

"It's obviously very important for us getting into Europe and that kind of position is very good, so that's our goal.

"My goal here, when I first came was to get into the squad as soon as I could. I'm happy with how it's gone so far and I want to keep it going.

"Overall I want the team to be successful so I hope this Friday we can put it right after the performance in the last game."